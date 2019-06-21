Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Jeffrey C. Crouse


Jeffrey C. Crouse

Thomasville - Jeffrey C. Crouse, 60, entered into rest at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Judy M. (Sommer) Crouse. The couple celebrated 27 years of marriage on November 16, 2018.

Jeff was born August 6, 1958 in York, a son of Philip Crouse and step-son of Dona Crouse, both of York.

He served in the U.S. Navy and had been employed by Shipley Energy. He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791. Jeff was a gifted guitarist who loved to jam with his friends and write songs. He was also a talented artist, especially painter. He also enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley.

In addition to his wife, father and step-mother, Jeff is survived by two sisters, Sheri (Larry) Burg and Michelle Crouse; three nephews; a step-sister, Lori Rode; a step-brother, Barry McDonald, Jr.; and his beloved cats, Clarke, Sandy Pandy and Candy.

Jeff requested no services. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA 17315.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 21, 2019
