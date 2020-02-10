|
Jeffrey D. Resser
York - Jeffrey "Jeff" D. Resser, 65, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at York Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Maureen L. (Curtis) Resser with whom he would have celebrated 44 years of marriage on Valentine's Day.
A memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. A time of visitation with the family will be from 9 to 11 am prior to the service, with burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery following. Rev. Scott Sager will be officiating.
Jeff was born in York on June 3, 1954 and was the son of David and Patricia (Stump) Resser. He graduated in 1973 from York Votech and worked for a few years at Shipley. In 1976, Jeff started at BAE and spent the next 40 years there retiring in 2016. He enjoyed every moment of retirement.
Jeff enjoyed watching NASCAR, woodworking, sitting and enjoying the family, rescued many cats over the years, his tech gadgets, his Hess and Winross trucks, his tools, and his cherished grandson. He was a good, honest man who worked hard, was loving and devoted to his wife, loved his kids, and had a gentle soul. He will be sadly missed by long time friends and all those who loved him.
Besides his wife, Jeff leaves a daughter, Shawna Redding and a son, Curt Resser of York and a grandson, Cooper Lobb of Spring Grove. Three sisters, Sharon Herman (Steve), Carol Kaligiam (Scott) and Sandra Morton (Gary) of York and a brother, Thomas Resser (Rachael) of Thomasville, also a niece, Valerie Hershey (Brandon) of Dallastown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA at 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 10496 in Jeff's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020