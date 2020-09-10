Jeffrey Eugene GroveYork - Jeffrey Eugene Grove, 63, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence.He was the husband of Daine (Koller) Grove, sharing 37 years of marriage.Jeffrey was born in York on November 21, 1956, son of the late Donald Grove and Lillian Miller.He graduated from Dallastown High School, Class of 1974 and then from Penn State University in 1978. Jeffrey worked for C & N Bank as their Senior Commercial Lender. He was a member of Fourth United Methodist Church in York. Jeffrey enjoyed spending time on the golf course and watching Penn State football. Most of all, he loved his family and was a devoted father and grandfather.In addition to his wife, Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Melissa D. Grove; son, Douglas W. Grove and his wife, Meghan; two grandchildren, Felicity and Everleigh; his beloved granddogs, Roxy and Rigby; brother, Scott Grove and his wife, Cindy; step brother, Barry Miller and his wife, Debbie; and step sister, Gail Kleiser and her husband, Kenny.Due to state restrictions during COVID-19, a controlled memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market Street, York, with the Rev. Matthew Loyer officiating. A private burial will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.