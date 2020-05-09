|
Jeffrey Giambalvo
Hampstead, NC - Jeffrey Giambalvo, 66, of Hampstead, NC, passed away on May 1, 2020. Jeff was born in York, PA on November 26th, 1953.
I LOVE YOU BIG wasn't just words Jeff said, he lived these words. After meeting Jeff, you knew you wanted him in your life forever. He was truly infectious with the joy he personally carried. His story telling, generosity and compassion for others made him an exceptional man. He loved to laugh, was a loyal friend to many and loved his wife and family fiercely. He wasn't a perfect person and he wasn't afraid for you to know it. Every mistake he made had become clean with Christ and if it helped you, he would share his ugly to show you Christs beauty. Jeff cried happy tears A LOT but mostly he cried because of the overflow of love in his heart for his family and friends. His voice would break when he talked about Stephanie, his great love. Jeff loved BIG because that's how Jesus loved him.
After serving as a Marine in Vietnam, Jeff worked as a nature guide. Jeff was a Tool & Dye professional throughout his work career. Jeff also enjoyed building motorcycles, fishing, woodworking, boating, church activities and spending fun times with family and friends.
Jeff is survived by wife, Stephanie, brother, Jack Giambalvo and sister-in-law, Angelyn Giambalvo, sons, Josh and Zach Giambalvo and David and Chad Gardner and step children, Lori Heroy and Denny Shenk. Special to him were 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. His large Italian family, includes many nieces and nephews.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Pauline Lehr Giambalvo and brother Tom Giambalvo and his Grand Angel, Brayden Giambalvo.
There will be a celebration of life service held in York at a future date, to be announced on Jeff's Facebook.
"Please don't cry because I'm gone: instead be happy that I was here".
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020