Jeffrey Hunt
YORK
Jeffrey Lynn Hunt, 69, of Dover Township, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sherry A. (Hanawalt) Hunt. The couple celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on August 1, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.
Jeff was born in York on March 21, 1949, the son of the late Norman Hunt and Anna (Stauffer) Hunt. He was a regional manager for the Rag Shop, Inc. and worked out of the York Store. He began his career as the assistant manager for K-Mart on Haines Rd. in York.
Jeff had a lifelong love of sports. He was all county in both basketball and football at York Suburban High School. He went on to play for Florida Southern's basketball team in their 1967-1968 season. He was an avid Packer fan and shared the joy of football with his three children. He achieved his life long dream of attending a game at Lambeau field with his youngest son Christopher at his side in 2014. Jeff was proud of his role as the properitor of a successful grandpa daycare service. He never had an unsatisfied customer. Jeff took great joy in spending retirement years with his wife Sherry at his side, often next to the peaceful shores of Cape May, NJ. He shared this magical place with all those he loved.
Along with his wife Sherry, Jeff leaves a daughter, Amanda L. Phillips and her husband Brian of Camp Hill; two sons, Jeffrey B. Hunt of Dover, and Christopher A. Hunt of Spry; six grandchildren: Garrett, Bishop, Sebastian, and Dallas Hunt of Dover and Connor and Tyler Phillips of Camp Hunt; a brother Stephen, siblings, Carol and Joel, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Greg Hunt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, Central and Southern York County, P.O. Box 7313, York, PA 17404. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019