|
|
Jeffrey L. Ahrens
York - Jeffrey Lee Ahrens Sr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2019 from his home. He was 70 years old.
Jeff was the son of Darlene (Gilbert) Trout of California and the late Paul E. Ahrens.
Jeff was a member of the York High Bearcats class of 1966.
In addition to his wife Jane (Tredway-Rouscher) Ahrens with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage, he leaves three sons, Jeffrey L. Ahrens Jr.(Melody) and Christopher B. Ahrens (Leslie) of York, William P. Ahrens (Sara) of Shamokin Dam, one step-son, Aaron S. Rouscher (Alicia) of York, two sisters, Susan Bowser of York and Belle Hamed (David) of CA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Ahrens. Three nieces, Heather Bowser of York, Jennifer Wolfe (John) of Port Matilda and Ann Swatsworth of York and one nephew, Andrew Hamed of CA. He also leaves numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeff loved music and was a talented singer, song-writer and musician. He played in numerous bands over the years, some of which were the Tazmanian Devils, Evol Love, The Preambles, Mooncastle and W.I.P. (Work in Progress). His greatest joy was playing for his Lord, Jesus Christ.
Jeff also enjoyed dirt track racing and could be regularly found at the local dirt tracks. He drove a Thunder Car at Lincoln Speedway, #17X, for a short time in the 1990's. He particularly enjoyed spectating at the former Silver Springs Speedway in Mechanicsburg and most recently at BAPS Motor Speedway (formerly Susquehanna Speedway) in Newberrytown.
Jeff was retired from Keystone Automotive Industries.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to York County Racing Club, 586 Yale Street, York, Pa 17403 or the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing, PO Box 688, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055-0688
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019