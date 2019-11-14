Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Bemiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Bemiller Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey L. Bemiller Sr. Obituary
Jeffrey L. Bemiller, Sr.

Conewago Twp - Jeffrey L. Bemiller, Sr., age 70, Conewago Township, York, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence.

Born July 7, 1949 in York, a son of the late Kenneth E. and Arlean G. (Spangler) Bemiller, he was an auto mechanic and truck driver. He also enjoyed hunting and being in the mountains.

Mr. Bemiller is survived by a daughter, Tami L. Bahoric, and her husband Kyle of Dover; a son, Jeffrey L. Bemiller, Jr., and his spouse Lori of Red Lion; six grandchildren, Taylor, Kayla and Payton Bahoric, Nathan Brown, Brandi and Olivia Bemiller; two brothers, Kenneth E. Bemiller and Carl F. Bemiller; a sister, Bonnie K. Glenn; and his beloved dog, Buddy. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna J. Dennis; and a brother, Steven G. Bemiller.

Funeral services are scheduled for 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Gorham Baptist Church, 805 Gorham Road, Brogue, with Pastor Jason Keenan, officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now