Jeffrey L. Bemiller, Sr.
Conewago Twp - Jeffrey L. Bemiller, Sr., age 70, Conewago Township, York, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence.
Born July 7, 1949 in York, a son of the late Kenneth E. and Arlean G. (Spangler) Bemiller, he was an auto mechanic and truck driver. He also enjoyed hunting and being in the mountains.
Mr. Bemiller is survived by a daughter, Tami L. Bahoric, and her husband Kyle of Dover; a son, Jeffrey L. Bemiller, Jr., and his spouse Lori of Red Lion; six grandchildren, Taylor, Kayla and Payton Bahoric, Nathan Brown, Brandi and Olivia Bemiller; two brothers, Kenneth E. Bemiller and Carl F. Bemiller; a sister, Bonnie K. Glenn; and his beloved dog, Buddy. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna J. Dennis; and a brother, Steven G. Bemiller.
Funeral services are scheduled for 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Gorham Baptist Church, 805 Gorham Road, Brogue, with Pastor Jason Keenan, officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019