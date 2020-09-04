Jeffrey L. Jacoby
Lebanon - Jeffrey L. Jacoby, age 62, of York, died on Thursday, 3 rd September, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Mr. Jacoby was attended by his loving family in his final hours.
Born on October 12, 1957 in York, he was a son of Richard Jacoby and Sandra Rexrode, as well as loved and cared for by his stepmother Claire Jacoby and his late stepfather Millard Rexrode. He was preceded in death by a brother, Todd Jacoby.
Aside from his family, Mr. Jacoby's greatest devotion was to the military. He served honorably in the Army for 20 years in motor transport and auto mechanics, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served in Germany for a significant portion of his career, where he met his wife of 15 years, Ingrid Reinauer.
Mr. Jacoby is survived by his parents; as well as his daughter, Jessica Jacoby; two sisters and their spouses, Bonnie and Jeffrey Fasnacht and Kimberly and Norris Smith; and, multiple stepbrothers and stepsisters. He adored spending time with his family, especially his many nieces and nephews and their children, who will miss his beautiful smile, quick wit and warm heart. The stories of his legendary pranks and daredevil stunts, often carried out with his sisters as his two chief co-conspirators, will be passed down through the generations.
Memorial services will be private. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042, where he was lovingly cared for the last few years of his life. Please notate that your contribution is in memory of Jeffrey Jacoby so it can be allocated to his care unit.
