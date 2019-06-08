Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Codorus Church of the Brethren
1129 Dunkard Valley Rd
Dallastown, PA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Codorus Church of the Brethren
1129 Dunkard Valley Rd
Dallastown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Codorus Church of the Brethren
1129 Dunkard Valley Rd
Dallastown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Lehman


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey L. Lehman Obituary
Jeffrey L. Lehman

Dallastown - Jeffrey L. Lehman, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Linda D. (Goodwin) Lehman with whom he celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in February of 2019.

Mr. Lehman was born in York on Wednesday, February 23, 1955, son of the late E. Lamar and Susan Ada (Sellers) Lehman. He was the stepson of Brenda L. (Hummer) Lehman.

Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Dallastown High School, a member of Codorus Church of the Brethren, Dallastown. He was employed by Susquehanna Dodge as a Service Parts Advisor, a life member of the Loganville Fire Co. #63, as well as past chief and president and president of the Rock Oak Hunting Camp.

Jeff was an avid NASCAR fan, traveling to Bristol, Las Vegas, Richmond and Dover raceways. He loved Farmall Tractors and was a Jeep man.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Heather D. Birnie and her husband, Jeremy of Dallastown; three grandchildren, Hunter E. and Aaron J. Peppo and Alaina L. Birnie; a brother, Brian L. Lehman and his wife, Esther of Dallastown; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Grace M. Goodwin of York; uncle, S. Karl Sellers; and numerous cousins.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd., Dallastown. Viewings are scheduled at the church, Monday, June 10th, 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, June 11th, 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Jeff's family requests memorial contributions be made to Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313 or to the Four Diamonds Fund, Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, 90 Hope Dr., P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now