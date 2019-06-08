|
Jeffrey L. Lehman
Dallastown - Jeffrey L. Lehman, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Linda D. (Goodwin) Lehman with whom he celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in February of 2019.
Mr. Lehman was born in York on Wednesday, February 23, 1955, son of the late E. Lamar and Susan Ada (Sellers) Lehman. He was the stepson of Brenda L. (Hummer) Lehman.
Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Dallastown High School, a member of Codorus Church of the Brethren, Dallastown. He was employed by Susquehanna Dodge as a Service Parts Advisor, a life member of the Loganville Fire Co. #63, as well as past chief and president and president of the Rock Oak Hunting Camp.
Jeff was an avid NASCAR fan, traveling to Bristol, Las Vegas, Richmond and Dover raceways. He loved Farmall Tractors and was a Jeep man.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Heather D. Birnie and her husband, Jeremy of Dallastown; three grandchildren, Hunter E. and Aaron J. Peppo and Alaina L. Birnie; a brother, Brian L. Lehman and his wife, Esther of Dallastown; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Grace M. Goodwin of York; uncle, S. Karl Sellers; and numerous cousins.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd., Dallastown. Viewings are scheduled at the church, Monday, June 10th, 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, June 11th, 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Jeff's family requests memorial contributions be made to Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313 or to the Four Diamonds Fund, Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, 90 Hope Dr., P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 8, 2019