Jeffrey L. Thompson
York - Jeffrey L. Thompson, 68, died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services-South after a lengthy illness.
He was the husband of the late Jillian L. (Yantis) Thompson.
Jeffrey was born in York on October 8, 1951, son of the late Ronald J. and Patricia A. (Schlosser) Thompson.
Jeffrey graduated from Central York High School, Class of 1969. He retired from Harley Davidson. Jeffrey was a member of the Army National Guard of PA in which he served for eight years. He was an avid game player. Most of all he was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Alexis A. Darr and her husband, Chris of Palmetto, FL; two grandchildren, Scarlett and Braden Darr, both of FL; two sisters, Debra L. Brenneman and her husband, Barry of Clarks Summit and Carol M. Imes and her husband, Scott of Stewartstown; and his brother, Randy L. Thompson of Harrisburg.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. Burial will follow the service in Greenmount Cemetery with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 20, 2020