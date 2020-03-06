|
Jeffrey Lynn Ropp
West York - Jeffrey Lynn Ropp, age 72, passed into Jesus' loving care on Thursday, March 5th, 2020, at the York Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack. Born in York on May 11, 1947, he was the son of the late Ernest H. and Lois J. (Eberly) Ropp. Jeff is survived by his wife, Linda (Bowers) Ropp to whom he had been married for forty nine years. He resided in West York Borough for 66 years.
Jeff was a 1965 graduate of West York Area High School and worked for Motter Printing Press Company for forty two years where he earned his Journeyman Machinist papers. He later worked for KBA of North America and Precision Custom Components until he retired.
Jeff served in the United States Army and completed his tour of duty in Vietnam in 1972. He was a member of the VFW post 8951 and a life time member of the Viking Athletic Association. He enjoyed caring for any homeless animals that wondered onto his property and his special pets who lived with him and his wife. Jeff loved to spend time with his family, especially on their trips to Wildwood Crest, NJ.
In addition to his wife, Jeff leaves behind his four children, Michelle (Ropp) Smyser and her husband Tom, Ernest Ropp and his wife Deslynn (Steinfelt) Ropp, his daughter Angela (Ropp) Baker and her husband Jim, and his daughter Veronica (Ropp) Johnson and her husband Gary. He also leaves behind his eight grandchildren, Amy Smyser who is serving her eighth year in the United States Air Force, Ethan and Marcus Ropp, Brandon MacDonald, Alicia and Thomas Baker, and Aiden and Mya Johnson.
A memorial service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market Street, York, with Pastor Ronald Heagy of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ officiating. Interment will follow in Yoe Union Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
