Jeffrey R. HeimRed Lion - Jeffrey R. Heim of Red Lion, entered into rest on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence, at the age of 63. He was born in York on November 16, 1956 and was the son of the late Paul W. and Odessa B. (Lutz) Heim. Jeffrey worked for Local Laborer Union 1180, spending most of his time at Peach Bottom Power Plant where he retired after many years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed working on automobiles, camping and hiking. Jeffrey was a proud United States Army Veteran and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1446 in Red Lion.Jeffrey leaves behind one son, Jeffrey Heim, II and his wife, Kimberly of Dover, as well as their son, Jeffrey R. Heim III. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory R. Heim.Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Jeff's life will be on Tuesday, June 2nd, from 6 - 7 PM at the funeral home, with Rev. David D. Tietje, pastor of St. Johns United Church of Christ in Red Lion, officiating. Full military rites will be offered by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be offered to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.