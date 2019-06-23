|
|
Jeffrey S. Jackson, Sr.
Dover - Jeffrey Stewart Jackson Sr., 57, of Dover, Pa, passed away unexpectedly on June 19th , 2019 at his home. Born January 25th, 1962 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Jeanne (Beatty) Bagwell and the late Albert Jackson Sr. He was the husband of Linda Jackson who he had been married to for 15 years. Jeffrey was a US Army Veteran, who worked as a Truck Driver.
He is survived by his 4 children. Jeffrey Jackson Jr and wife Jennifer of York. Christine Morningstar and husband William of McSherrystown. Allen Jackson of Hummelstown and Jacob Jackson and wife Amanda of Dover. He is survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Jeffrey was an avid Ravens Fan, loved to play golf and spend time with his family and friends. He especially loved being "Pop Pop" to his 7 grandchildren who were the most important thing to him; Shauna, Aiden, and Rylee of McSherrystown. Jeffrey III, and Joshua of York. Payton and Olivia of Dover.
A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeffrey's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital or The .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019