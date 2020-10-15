Jeffrey "Leroy" Smith
York native Jeffrey "Leroy" Smith, 67, of Columbia, Tenn., peacefully crossed over to the other side on Sept. 27 after a long battle with several health issues. He was born in 1953 to Jean L. Eckman and Richard L. Smith of York, Penn. A graduate of York Suburban High School (1971), he wrote for both of the city's newspapers and delivered them when he was younger. Mr. Smith also enjoyed participating in York Little Theater shows on the run crew. After moving to Littleton, Colo. in mid-70s, he had many bands with the most successful being The Jonny 3.
He worked for the Colorado Dept of Revenue, VEXTEC, and the European companies Creamware, Algorithmix and Studer-Revox in Germany as well as Swiss watchmaker Swatch as a technical writer and editor covering everything from advanced digital audio to rocket science and income tax. He enjoyed teaching ESL at Vanderbilt University and was an award-winning fiction writer, published poet, script writer and prolific songwriter with a catalog of nearly 500 tunes, including "Walk Like That," which was featured on the Grammy-nominated album "Marty Stuart Live at the Ryman."
In additional to being a productive creative professional, Leroy was an inspirational mentor who ran successful poetry readings in Knoxville and Nashville. He also enjoyed cooking, karaoke, logic, guitars and late-night music listening. Leroy was a loving husband and a kind, generous friend who will be missed more than he could have imagined, especially for his inimitable sense of humor. He was predeceased by his father Richard "Dick" Smith, and he survived by his wife Elizabeth Anne Smith of Tenn. as well as mother Jean L. Eckman, step-father Ray C. Eckman and half-brothers Dean and Tracy Eckman of Penn.
A gathering of friends will be held over Zoom. To honor Leroy's legacy, support an independent musician in your community, or visit LeroyX.com
