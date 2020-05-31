Jeffrey V. KunkelYork - Jeffrey Vernon Kunkel, 56, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital following complications due to cancer.Jeff was born on July 11, 1963, and was a native of York, PA where he started his career with McCrory Stores but spent the last 28 years as a Correctional Officer with the York County Prison.For the past 10 years, Jeff was married to his loving wife, Michelle (Smith) Kunkel who survives him. He was the father of three wonderful children, Joshua Y. Kunkel (Ottawa, Canada), Jessica C. Kunkel (Ottawa, Canada) and Tristian J. Kunkel (York, PA). Jeff was the eldest son of Faye K. (Bollinger) Kunkel and the late Donald L. Kunkel and was the brother to John M. Kunkel and his wife, Stacy (York, PA) and James D. Kunkel and his wife, Laura (Napersville, IL), along with 7 nieces and nephews.Jeff loved the outdoors, especially working in his yard, washing cars and spending time at the beach in Stone Harbor, NJ. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved watching Penn State Football. For many years, he participated in the Summer Musical Ministry for the Advent Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating and camping with Boy Scouts Pack 57 with his sons. He was also a member of the Hawks Gunning Club.Jeff, also known as "Stretch", will always be remembered by his family and friends as one of the nicest guys you ever met. He was always willing to help those who needed it, always had a smile, was laughing or joking, and had the most positive attitude. He will be missed by so many and will live in our hearts for a lifetime.Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. are assisting the family with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wellspan York Help Fund, 25 Monument Road, Suite 194, York, PA 17403.