Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Caracher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Caracher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Caracher Obituary
Jennie Caracher

Wrightsville - Jennie Marie (Sauder) Caracher, 85, Wrightsville, went home to the Lord on February 22, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Nora Sauder.

Survivors include 3 daughters, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Howard (Gene) Clinton, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Jennie retired from ITT Grinnell and also worked for BJ's for 18 plus years.

She will be sadly and greatly missed by her family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for family and friends.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -