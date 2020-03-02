|
Jennie Caracher
Wrightsville - Jennie Marie (Sauder) Caracher, 85, Wrightsville, went home to the Lord on February 22, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Nora Sauder.
Survivors include 3 daughters, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Howard (Gene) Clinton, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Jennie retired from ITT Grinnell and also worked for BJ's for 18 plus years.
She will be sadly and greatly missed by her family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for family and friends.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020