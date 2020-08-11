Jennie J. Wantz
York - Jennie J. Wantz, age 99, of Newington, Connecticut, formerly of York, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late S.C. "Sherm" Wantz.
Born July 9, 1921, in York, a daughter of the late Mervin D. and Jennie M. (Brown) Jacobs, she was a 1942 of York Hospital School of Nursing, and a 1970 graduate of Elizabethtown College. She worked as a Registered Nurse, retiring from the Emergency Department of York Hospital after 32 years of employment. She was a member of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, and York Hospital Alumni.
Mrs. Wantz is survived by two sons, John S. Wantz, of San Antonio, Texas, and Robert J. Wantz, of Kennett Square; a daughter, Ann W. Wantz, of Newington, Connecticut; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a number of great great grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Fastnacht, of Hanover. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amy Baugess; three sisters, Carrie Schwarzman, Mary Miller, and Louise Rebock; and two brothers, George Jacobs and Mervin Jacobs, Jr.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street,York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
