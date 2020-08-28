Jennie R. (Martz) Wagman
Fort Myers, FL - Jennie R. (Martz) Wagman, 91, formerly of Dallastown, passed away at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL on August 25th. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl W. Wagman. Jennie lived in Fort Myers, FL, having moved there after Carl retired.
Mrs. Wagman was born on April 22, 1929 in Shanksville, PA and was the daughter of the late William R. and Emma J. (Tressler) Martz.
She is survived by her two children; daughter, Leslie A. Phillips of Dallastown and son, Richard S. Wagman of Hickory, NC; two grandchildren, Erica Polizzotto and Jason Phillips, as well as five great grandchildren, Tyler, Katie, Ryan, Ellie and Emma. She is also survived by her brother, Roy Martz and a sister, Shirley Wallick.
A graveside service to celebrate Jennie's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 4th at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery by 9:45 AM.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
