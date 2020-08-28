1/1
Jennie R. (Martz) Wagman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie R. (Martz) Wagman

Fort Myers, FL - Jennie R. (Martz) Wagman, 91, formerly of Dallastown, passed away at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL on August 25th. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl W. Wagman. Jennie lived in Fort Myers, FL, having moved there after Carl retired.

Mrs. Wagman was born on April 22, 1929 in Shanksville, PA and was the daughter of the late William R. and Emma J. (Tressler) Martz.

She is survived by her two children; daughter, Leslie A. Phillips of Dallastown and son, Richard S. Wagman of Hickory, NC; two grandchildren, Erica Polizzotto and Jason Phillips, as well as five great grandchildren, Tyler, Katie, Ryan, Ellie and Emma. She is also survived by her brother, Roy Martz and a sister, Shirley Wallick.

A graveside service to celebrate Jennie's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 4th at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery by 9:45 AM.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved