York - Jennifer A. Waltemyer entered into rest on Monday August 10th, 2020.



Jennifer is the daughter of the late Jeffrey L. and Catherine L. (Kutsch) Waltemyer.



Jennifer is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Julie Waltemyer, and her niece, Ashton Waltemyer.



Viewings will be held 6-8:00pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St. York, and 10-11:00am Tuesday, August 18 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 950 W. Market St. York. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation.









