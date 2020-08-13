1/1
Jennifer A. Waltemyer
Jennifer A. Waltemyer

York - Jennifer A. Waltemyer entered into rest on Monday August 10th, 2020.

Jennifer is the daughter of the late Jeffrey L. and Catherine L. (Kutsch) Waltemyer.

Jennifer is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Julie Waltemyer, and her niece, Ashton Waltemyer.

Viewings will be held 6-8:00pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St. York, and 10-11:00am Tuesday, August 18 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 950 W. Market St. York. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
August 13, 2020
We will miss you Jennifer. We know you are no longer in pain and in the true Magic Kingdom now. We will see you there someday. Love you always, Mark, Steph, Sev and Kenzie.
Stephanie Windsor
Family
