Jennifer (Hess) Degenhardt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer (Hess) Degenhardt

YORK - Jennifer J. (Hess) Degenhardt, 49, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was the companion of Michael Spencer.

She was born in York on July 30, 1970, daughter of Harvey S. Hess and the late Constance I. (Fortney) Hess. A stepmother, Julia A. Stine of Wrightsville.

Jennifer was employed as a Personal Care Giver for Open Systems in York.

She was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church, Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and the 8/40.

She is survived by two sons, Nicholas S. Degenhardt of Arizona and Benjamin W. Degenhardt of Lancaster, three siblings and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Jennifer and her mother, Constance's name to Pancreatic Cancer of York, 25 Monument Rd., Suite 294, York, PA 17403.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved