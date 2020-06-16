Jennifer (Hess) DegenhardtYORK - Jennifer J. (Hess) Degenhardt, 49, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was the companion of Michael Spencer.She was born in York on July 30, 1970, daughter of Harvey S. Hess and the late Constance I. (Fortney) Hess. A stepmother, Julia A. Stine of Wrightsville.Jennifer was employed as a Personal Care Giver for Open Systems in York.She was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church, Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and the 8/40.She is survived by two sons, Nicholas S. Degenhardt of Arizona and Benjamin W. Degenhardt of Lancaster, three siblings and several nieces and nephews.All services will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Jennifer and her mother, Constance's name to Pancreatic Cancer of York, 25 Monument Rd., Suite 294, York, PA 17403.