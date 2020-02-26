Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer L. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer L. Miller Obituary
Jennifer L. Miller

Manchester - Jennifer L. "Jenn" Miller, 37, of Manchester, died on February 24, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Joshua E. Miller for 16 years. Born in Pensacola, FL, on January 18, 1983, she was the daughter of Valerie L. Ropiza of Wilmington, NC and Kevin A. Shample of FL.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her three children, Isabelle Grove, Patrick Miller and Nathaniel Miller; and her maternal grandmother Shirley L. Wojewodzki.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404 or the WellSpan Health Foundation, Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -