Jennifer L. Miller
Manchester - Jennifer L. "Jenn" Miller, 37, of Manchester, died on February 24, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Joshua E. Miller for 16 years. Born in Pensacola, FL, on January 18, 1983, she was the daughter of Valerie L. Ropiza of Wilmington, NC and Kevin A. Shample of FL.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her three children, Isabelle Grove, Patrick Miller and Nathaniel Miller; and her maternal grandmother Shirley L. Wojewodzki.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404 or the WellSpan Health Foundation, Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020