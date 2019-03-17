|
Jennifer Murphey-Valdez
York - Jennifer Murphey-Valdez, 34, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Jackie Valdez.
She was born January 30, 1985. The daughter of Joyce Martin and the late Billy Murphey.
In addition to her Wife and Mother, Jen is survived by her children at home, Serenity Englar, JayLynn Valdez, Aaliyah Valdez and Alexis Valdez, brothers David Causey and Michael Cain.
As per Jen's wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Following cremation, burial will be private with the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019