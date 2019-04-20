Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennifer R. Hartman Obituary
Jennifer R. Hartman

ETTERS - Jennifer R. (Harman) Hartman, 47, of Etters, passed away at 4:15 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. She was the wife of William Hartman of Etters.

Jennifer was born March 10, 1972 in York County, the daughter of Theodore and Eva (Hake) Harman of Etters.

She was employed with the Commonwealth of PA, Dept of Welfare; a 1990 graduate of Red Land High School and a 1994 graduate of Penn State University. She was a member of Apple County Club, where she served as the secretary, and PA Rabbit Breeders Assoc., where she enjoyed showing Lionhead rabbits.

In addition to her husband, William, Jennifer is survived by her four daughters, Samantha Hartman, Emily Hartman, Hailey Hartman, and Chloe Hartman; her grandsons, Vincent and Lucas Gibson; her sister, Theresa Lehman and husband Barry of York Haven; her father and mother in-law, William and Barbara Hartman of Meyersdale.

Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Philip K. Nace.

To share memories of Jennifer please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
