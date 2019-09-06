|
Jeremy Vetter
Reisterstown MD - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jeremy Michael Vetter, age 36, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, and father of two beautiful sons, passed suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 while at home.
Those who knew Jeremy, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He will be missed everyday by his mother, Debra Krushinsky, his father Michael Vetter, his stepfather Michael Krushinsky, his sister Lauren Perry, and her husband Chip Perry, his brother Matthew Krushinsky and wife Esther, but most of all by son Keenen Vetter, son of Sarah Doyle, and Everett Vetter son of Shannon Vetter.
Jeremy was born February 26, 1983. He graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 2002. Jeremy was a lover of movies, music, sports and most of all family. We will always remember his infectious smile, beautiful blue eyes and caring personality.
A memorial service to celebrate Jeremy's life will be held, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 :00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York, PA 17402. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to children with Autism or Saint Jude Hospital.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019