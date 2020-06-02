Jerome E. Border, Jr.York - Jerome (Jerry) E. Border, Jr., 72 of York, PA, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at the Wellspan York Hospital after a short illness.Born in York on January 15, 1948, he was the son of Jerome and Gloria (Landis) Border.Jerry graduated from Central York High School in 1966 and attended Drexel University. Jerry enjoyed family gatherings and assumed the role of family photographer after his father, Jerome, Sr. died. He was also an organ donor.Jerry is survived by a sister, Janette Greiss, a brother Delvin Border, nieces Lisa (Greiss) Byrne and Dr. Kirstin (Border) Snow, nephew Gregory Greiss, great-niece Challyse Greiss and great-nephews Alex Byrne, Matthew Byrne, Ethan Greiss, Tyler Greiss and Zane Snow.Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jerry to the Salvation Army of York, PO Box 127, York, PA 17405-0127.