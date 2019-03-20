|
|
Jerome E. "Jere" Fuhrman
York - Jerome E. "Jere" Fuhrman, 68, passed away on March 17, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Bonnie F. (Willmott) Fuhrman, with whom he celebrated a 17th wedding anniversary on February 14, 2019 and the late Lois "Missy" (Blessing) Fuhrman.
Jere was born on September 17, 1950 and raised in Glen Rock, he was a son of the late Henry E. and Margaret E. (Rennoll) Fuhrman.
He was a member of the Class of 1968 of Susquehannock High School, attending York Vo-Tech his senior year. Following graduation, he did his electrician apprenticeship with the former Guy Brodbeck Electrician and was employed as an electrician with Precision Components in York for 22 years and with Harley Davidson York for 10 years. He also was a counselor with White Deer Run Drug & Alcohol Addiction Rehab Center in York.
He was a founding member of Immanuel Evangelical Free Church, York, where he served as an Elder and on the Worship Team. He also was a member of the National Speleological (Caving) Society and the NRA. Jere was an avid cycler, having competed in multiple bike rides in several states.
Besides his wife he leaves, sons, Zachery E. Fuhrman and his significant other "Gen" and Benjamin W. Stidd and his significant other Melissa; a daughter Rosemary A.K. Diehl and husband Jeremy of Glen Rock; a sister Jannette L. "Jan" Stein and husband Glenn "Dan" of York; niece and nephew Amanda and Matthew Stein; numerous cousins and a brother-in-law, Michael Missell of AZ. He was also predeceased by a sister Jean Missell.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 pm Friday March 22, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock and from 1 to 2 pm Saturday March 23, 2019 at Immanuel Evangelical Free Church, 1140 Witmer Road, York, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastors Sean Rajnic and Kevin Frain officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Evangelical Free Church, 1140 Witmer Road, York, Pa. 17406.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019