Jerome KlingYork - Jerome F. Kling passed away on October 30, 2020 at age 71. Born November 17, 1948 in York, PA, Jerome (Jerry) was the son of the late Fred P. and Eva B. Kling.Jerry is survived by 2 sisters, Julia Walker of York, and Jane Florentino of Dagsboro, DE. Also survived by a son Scott J. and his wife Kathleen N., two grandchildren, Nolan M. Kling and Abigail M. Kling. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Sherbine of Somerset, Pa.Jerome served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 and in the U.S. Army reserves from 1970 -1974. He was a 1966 graduate of West York High School and received a surveying degree from Penn State Mon Alto.Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, and if you could not find him in the woods, or along a stream with a flyrod in his hand, he was probably in the kitchen creating another fantastic appetizer or meal.A visitation service will be held Sunday November 8th, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:30 PM at John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market Street, York, PA 17404, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Amvets Department of Pennsylvania Service Foundation 3-97 Fort Indiantown Gap Annville, PA 17003