1/1
Jerome Kling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Kling

York - Jerome F. Kling passed away on October 30, 2020 at age 71. Born November 17, 1948 in York, PA, Jerome (Jerry) was the son of the late Fred P. and Eva B. Kling.

Jerry is survived by 2 sisters, Julia Walker of York, and Jane Florentino of Dagsboro, DE. Also survived by a son Scott J. and his wife Kathleen N., two grandchildren, Nolan M. Kling and Abigail M. Kling. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Sherbine of Somerset, Pa.

Jerome served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 and in the U.S. Army reserves from 1970 -1974. He was a 1966 graduate of West York High School and received a surveying degree from Penn State Mon Alto.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, and if you could not find him in the woods, or along a stream with a flyrod in his hand, he was probably in the kitchen creating another fantastic appetizer or meal.

A visitation service will be held Sunday November 8th, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:30 PM at John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market Street, York, PA 17404, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Amvets Department of Pennsylvania Service Foundation 3-97 Fort Indiantown Gap Annville, PA 17003








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved