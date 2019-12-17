|
|
Jerome M. Gutshall
Manchester - Jerome M. Gutshall, 78, of Manchester, passed away at 1:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of Emma (Dorsey) Gutshall of Manchester.
Jerome was born November 11, 1941 in Cumberland County, Pa., and was the son of the late John Lloyd Gutshall and Maria Jane (Yohe) Gutshall.
He graduated in 1959 from East Pennsboro Area Senior High School in Enola, Pa. He was employed as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways Trucking Company. He was a member of the Starview Sportsmen's Association, York Rifle Association, NRA and Ambassador Bible Chapel in Manchester.
In addition to his wife, Emma, Jerome is survived by his two sons, Michael Boyer of Lemoyne, Richard Boyer of Harrisburg; his step-sons, Daniel Wolgamuth of Mount Wolf and Ricky Wolgamuth of Manchester; his daughters, Margaret Boyer and Susan Boyer both of Enola; and his step-daughter, Margaret Frey of York; 2 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 10 step-great grandchildren; 6 step-great great grandchildren and his sister, Gretchen Beyers of AZ. Jerome was preceded in death by a step-son, Melvin Wolgamuth.
A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be Pastor David Slautterback from Ambassador Bible Chapel.
To share memories of Jerome please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019