Jerrie R. (Delozier) Vaden
Jerrie R. (Delozier) Vaden

Stewartstown - Jerrie R. (Delozier) Vaden, 59, of Stewartstown, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Kevin W. Vaden.

She was born on January 30, 1961 in York and was a daughter of the late Neal E. and Patricia M. (Conrad) Delozier.

Jerrie was employed as an assembler for many years at Oakworks, Inc, New Freedom and had also worked part time for Contino's Shoes and Repair in Dallastown since 1985.

Besides her husband, Jerrie leaves a son Robert K. Haugh of Jacobus; a daughter, Ashely M. Haugh Wyatt of Seven Valleys; a stepson, Joshua A. Vaden of Dover and a brother Raymond E. Delozier.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
