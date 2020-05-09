|
Jerry A. McLearen
Dover - Jerry A. McLearen, 72, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Phyllis A. (Yrborough) McLearen.
Services for Mr. McLearen are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on March 8, 1948 in Leesburg, VA, he was a son of the late James and Martina (Spence) McLearen.
Along with his wife, Phyllis, Jerry is survived by sons Michael McLearen and his wife, Kelley of East Berlin and their daughter, Nicole and Brian McLearen and his wife, Jamie of York and their children, Porter and Ashley of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020