|
|
Jerry Cramer
Spring Grove - Jerry R. Cramer, age 76, passed away, suddenly at home, on January 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Gail M. (Hamberger) Cramer, who passed away in 2010.
Jerry was born in Somerset County PA on March 25, 1943 and was the son of the late John J. Cramer and Lana P. (Gwynn) Cramer. He graduated from West York High School class of 1960. He proudly served his country in the National Guard and was honorably discharged. He worked for Fox Pools in York and the Shrewsbury Lutheran Home for many years prior to retiring. After retiring, he enjoyed working as a bus driver for Bailey Coach in Spring Grove. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and was also member of Patmos Lodge # 348 F&AM.
Jerry is survived by his daughter Dawn Long and her husband Jason of Dover; his son David Cramer and his wife Shanda of Hanover and his four grandchildren Madelyn, Raelyn, Mason and Haylee. He is also survived by his brother Howard Cramer and his wife Connie and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas and Harold Cramer.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday starting with a Masonic Service at 11:00AM followed by a Funeral Service at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest next to his wife at Spring Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the York Country Veterans Honor Guard. Viewings will be held on Monday from 6:00 - 8:00PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM - 11:00AM am at the funeral home.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020