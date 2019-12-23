|
|
Jerry J. Arnold
Wrightsville -
Jerry J. Arnold, age 71, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Friday December 20, 2019 at Hospice Inpatient Care Mt. Joy PA, with his family by his side.
Jerry was the husband of Constance J. (Sheffer) Arnold, They celebrated their 52nd Anniversary June 24th, 2019 in Rehoboth Beach DE.
Jerry was born Nov. 7, 1948 in York, a son of the late Albert and Dora (Krout) Arnold.
Jerry was employed for 43 years at Campbell-Cooper Tools.
Jerry is survived by his wife Connie and their daughter Cherene S. Shue and her Husband Trever.
Jerry had 8 grandchildren, Amanda Heiner, Amy Heiner, Corey Shue, Joseph Shue, Cody Shue, Cameron Shue, Kylee Shue and Kveyon Clark. 7 Great Grandchildren, Ashlynn, Devin, Jeremiah, Ayden, Laila, Jordyn and Jayana. His sisters Joanne Warfel and Josephine Sprenkle.
Jerry was preceded in death by a brother Sidney Snyder and sisters Betty Russell, Ervine Hedrick and Lois Einsig.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd Red Lion, PA 17356. Visitation - 10am - 11am, Service begins at 11am with Pastor Brian Rice officiating.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike Mt Joy, Pa 17552, or Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019