Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cross Roads United Methodist Church
6881 Church Road
Felton, PA
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cross Roads United Methodist Church
6881 Church Road
Felton, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross Roads United Methodist Church
6881 Church Road
Felton, PA
Jerry L. Grove Obituary
Jerry L. Grove

New Park - Jerry L. Grove, 61 of New Park, died Sunday June 30, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Barbara E. (McAffe) Grove, with whom he celebrated a 37th wedding anniversary on September 26, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Road, Felton, with his pastor the Rev. David A. Brenneman, officiating. Burial will follow in Round Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Viewings will be held from 7 to 9 PM Friday and 10 to 11 AM Saturday at the church.

Jerry was born on August 7, 1957 and was a son of Robert C. and Wilhelmina E. (Gemmill) Grove of Felton.

He graduated from Kennard Dale High School in 1975 and was a Tool and Die Maker, having worked at Superior Mold and Key Plastics in Winterstown for over 33 years and with New Concepts Technology in Emigsville for 7 years.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a 18th Century Colonial Living History Reenactor with the former Susquehanna Powder Horns and was a member of the National Trappers Association, the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association and the NRA. He also attended Cross Roads U.M. Church.

Besides his wife and parents, he leaves two sons, Jeremy R. Grove and wife Trista of Felton, Joshua A. Grove and wife Heather of Stewartstown; two grandchildren, Elias R. and Wyatt A. Grove; a granddaughter on the way; and a brother, Lonnie J. Chivers of Felton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 2, 2019
