Jerry L. Grove
New Park - Jerry L. Grove, 61 of New Park, died Sunday June 30, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Barbara E. (McAffe) Grove. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Road, Felton. Burial will follow in Round Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Viewings will be held from 7 to 9 PM Friday and 10 to 11 AM Saturday at the church.
Jerry was the son of Robert C. and Wilhelmina E. (Gemmill) Grove of Felton.
Besides his wife and parents, he leaves two sons, Jeremy R. Grove and wife Trista of Felton, Joshua A. Grove anwife Heather of Stewartstown; two grandchildren, Elias R. and Wyatt A. Grove; a granddaughter on the way; and a sister, Lonnie J. Chivers and husband Lynn of Felton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster Pa. 17604.
condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
