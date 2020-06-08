Jerry L. King
Jerry L. King

Howard - Jerry L. King, 60 of rural Howard passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Altoona UPMC Hospital. Jerry was born on April 10, 1960 in York, PA a son of Lois Myers King of Wrightsville and the late William H. King, Jr. Also surviving is his son, Joshua W. (Karen) King of rural Bellefonte, his daughter, Jessica M. King of Moshannon, his sister, Kim (Dana) Beck of Wrightsville, and his granddaughter Sydney King. He is also survived by his companion Vicki Bomboy.

Jerry was a 1978 graduate of York Eastern High School. He was a truck driver for Davidson Brothers Trucking.

Jerry was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of Bellefonte Undine Fire Co. #2, Bellefonte Loyal Order of Moose 206, and Milesburg American Legion Post# 893.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 5, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends.
Christine, Casey and Chelsea Bomboy
Friend
June 4, 2020
My condolences to Jerrys family and friends . I met Jerry while he was at GOH , shared some pretty good trucking stories together . Im sure hell be missed by many and am glad I got to meet him .
RIP Jerry
Will Kunes
Friend
June 2, 2020
Jerry was a sweet, kind ,generous person. Always looking out for the other person.He will be sadly missed.
Janice
Friend
June 1, 2020
Jerry was always a happy guy..always had that smirky grin on his face..we extend our deepest sympathy to the family..we will keep you in our prayers.
John and Tammy Shaffer
Friend
June 1, 2020
Rest in peace my friend!!!
J.T
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Sincerest condolences...He was a sweet person glad i had the privilege of knowing him...great memories..Rest in peace my friend
Tanya Cerritos
Friend
May 31, 2020
Sry for your lose Jerry n I were friends some of us used to meet on a friend's porch n just have a nice time we will miss him alot pappy is up there driving big rig n he has one for u so ride those skies.
donna stanton
Friend
