|
|
Jerry M. Kammerdiener
York - Jerry M. Kammerdiener entered into rest on Saturday August 10, 2019 at his residence. He was 87 years, 11 months, 14 days of age. He was the husband of Lucille C. (Gausepohl) Kammerdiener for 62 years and 10 months.
He was born August 27, 1931 in Carthage, MO, the son of the late Milo H. and Lillian V. (Dyer) Kammerdiener.
Jerry started his working career as a printer at the Joplin Globe. He attended night school for 8 years while working full time to support his family, graduating in 1970 from Rockhurst College in Kansas City, MO with his BS in Business Administration. He was an accountant for Edgcomb Steel and retired from Johnston Construction Co. in 1996. He then worked part time for PADE Auto Auction.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. He loved being an EMC and lector at daily and Sunday Mass. His volunteer services are too numerous to list. He was a good and kind man.
A visitation will be held 10-11 am Friday August 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. York. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am with burial at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Steve Fernandes OFM Cap. will be officiating the services, with Deacon Neil Crispo assisting. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. is assisting with the arrangements.
In addition to his wife Lucille, Jerry is survived by four children: Michael B. Kammerdiener and companion Denise Reburn of Phoenixville; Therese J. Orr and husband Daniel of Gettysburg; Linda D. Frazier of Baltimore and Thomas A. Kammerdiener of Philadelphia; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brother Ronald T. Kammerdiener and wife Margaret of Louisville, KY.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019