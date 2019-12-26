|
Jerry Michalak
Dover -
Jerry Michalak, 59, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at his home in Dover, ending his battle with cancer with his wife and sons by his side.
Jerry was born on July 30th, 1960 in Piorunka, Poland. He and his family came to America when he was 5 years old.
He was a beloved husband and father who is survived by his wife Donna of 34 years and sons Jerry, Jr. and Justin. He is also survived by siblings Stella Gobrecht, Walter Michalak Sr., Julia Mummert, Janet Thomas, Nicholas Michalak IIl, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Connie Michalak, and sister Sophia Robbins. Jerry was a member of the Northeastern class of 1978. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, who served our country for 6 years. He was a superintendent, employed by Warfel Construction Company of Lancaster, PA.
He was an avid outdoorsman, with many hobbies, archery hunting of which was his favorite. He upheld his integrity and was an exceptional hard worker. He also enjoyed the simple things in life, such as sitting by the log fire and Sunday cookouts with his wife and sons.
A viewing will be held 10-11am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church 231 S. Beaver St. York. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am at the church with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Full military rites will be presented by the York Co. Veterans Honor Guard at the church following the mass. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . 2951 Whiteford Rd # 304, York, PA 17402, (717) 757-9474.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019