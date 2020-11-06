Jerry R. McLaughlinYork - Jerry R. McLaughlin was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 13, 1938, parents Charles W. Jr. and Marguerite E. (Rubush) McLaughlin. This union produced six children of which Jerry was the second child. Other children included Charles W. III (deceased), Marjean Buckner (deceased), Patricia McLaughlin, Kay McLaughlin, and Eilean Spangler.In 1948 the family moved to the family farm in nearby Marysville, Ohio and were joined by Charles' four half sisters and brother. lla Wilson, Mary Howard, Jack McLaughlin (deceased) & Carolyn Cooperider. Jerry always considered these four to be his sisters and brother.The move to the farm began Jerry's focus on agriculture. He graduated from Magnetic Springs High School in 1956 and Ohio State University, School of Agriculture in 1960. He spent the next the next 55 years employed in agriculture, primarily in the animal feed sector, starting as a feed salesman and eventually General Manger/Vice President of a profit center.Jerry married Mary M. McAllister in December 1957 and this union produced four children (Sabrina G., D. Steven, Jeffrey C. and Kristina L.). This marriage was terminated in 1981. In March 1982 Jerry married Sue A. (Strausbaugh) Gebhart and adopted her daughter, Jennifer Jo. Jerry has five grandchildren; Shea Lemley, Zack Lemley, Cal David, Nash Youmans & Jesse Bentzel.Jerry's career involved heavy travel but his passion & commitment was to his wife and children in both marriages. Jerry was a Boy Scout Leader for six years and volunteer Coach for nine years. All of five of his children and one grandson participated in sports in Little League, Junior and Senior high school. Their sports included football, soccer, baseball, basketball, swimming, cross country track, softball and volleyball. All three girls also included cheer leading in their activities. Jerry also participated for six years in the Civil War Re-enactments with grandson Jesse Bentzel.Jerry is survived by his present wife (Sue A.), his ex-wife, Mary M. (McAllister), his five children, his five grand children, and six sisters.Having never smoked in his life, on March 3, 2020, Jerry was diagnosed with 4th stage Lung Cancer which led to his passing.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, with Chaplain Don Alspaugh, of Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice, officiating. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.