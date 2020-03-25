|
Jerry V. O'Hearn
York - With the joyful assurance of Resurrection, and yet with grief at the ending of a life, Jerry Van O'Hearn, 83, of York, died at his home on March 2, 2020. He was the husband of Tania (Knowles) O'Hearn to whom he was married for 38 years. Born in Columbia, MO on February 25, 1937, he was the son of the late William B. and Linnie Doll (Pitts) O'Hearn. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Roderick Adan O'Hearn.
Jerry was a graduate of Hickman High School and the University of Missouri. He was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church.
He loved to golf, fish and watch college basketball.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by two sons, Sean Patrick O'Hearn and his wife, Idalia of Abilene, TX and Dan Manson and his wife, Stephanie of York; four grandchildren, Jerry Van O'Hearn, Jr., Kimberly Opal O'Hearn, Kenneth Sean O'Hearn and Damian Elijah Manson. Also, remembered are the children of his heart Tracy Manson of York and Tambra and Damon Owens of Hershey.
A traditional Irish Wake will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA 17402 or the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family wishes to thank White Rose Hospice, ComForCare and Dr. Gregory Otte and his staff for their exceptional care and the loving attention paid to Jerry in his last months.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020