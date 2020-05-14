|
Jess Willard Queen
York - Jess Willard Queen, 88, of York died at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Kelly Drive, May 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Flurene R. Garrett Queen for 66 years.
Originally from Copperhill, TN, he was the youngest of 12 children to the parents of Davis and Clara Queen.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters. Teresa Freeland, husband Robert and Connie Wolfe, husband John. He also leaves two grandchildren, Shane Freeland (Stephanie) and Lauren Buczkiewicz (Greg). He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Mottin. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Mayzie Freeland and Jacob Buczkiewicz.
Jess served in the United States Army from 1948 - 1952 during the Korean War. Always associated with the food industry, he began his career at Ahrens Meat Market and retired from Sysco Corporation (formerly Olewine's Inc.) in 1993 as Vice-President of National Accounts. After retirement, he and Flurene moved to their mountain retreat in Huntingdon County where they both enjoyed volunteering at Raystown Lake Visitor's Bureau, Salvation Army, Trough Creek Valley Fire Company, Huntingdon County Senior Center, Lions Club, and Cassville United Methodist Church. Jess was also an avid homemade winemaker and a very talented woodworker.
Honoring Jess's wish, there will be no viewing or funeral. A celebration of life will be held on a future date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417-C Concord Road, York, PA 17402 or SpiriTrust Lutheran, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404, with a note designating in memory of Jess Queen for the Village at Kelly Drive.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 16, 2020