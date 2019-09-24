|
Jesse Donald McCleary
Lower Windsor Township - Jesse Donald McCleary, age 76, of Lower Windsor Township, died peacefully at the York Hospital on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Lower Windsor Township on September 19, 2019, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Mary J. (Fisher) McCleary.
Jesse was a 1961 graduate of Eastern York High School. Following high school, he served his country in The US Army, then went on to graduate from the Pennsylvania State University. Jesse retired from the York Hospital where he worked as a tax accountant for many years.
Jesse was a simple man with a funny personality. He enjoyed watching Eagles and PSU football, fishing, riding motorcycles, looking at the 1949 Mercury-his dream car, and spending time with his German shepherd "Train". Jesse was a loving grandfather and especially loved to watch his grandchildren on Christmas.
Jesse is survived by his son Daniel K. Walton of Craley, and his grandchildren Jaden, Dakota, Jordyn, Alice, Justin, and Anna. He is also survived by his brothers Dale Fisher of Craley, Richard McCleary of Dallastown, John McCleary of York, his sisters Jane A. Smeltzer of East Prospect, Mary "Fae" Lewis of Allentown, Janet E. Freed of York, Susan K. Lightner of Dallastown, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter and his sisters Thelma Sowers, Norma Keller, Alice Lockner, and Ruth Deckman.
A celebration of Jesse's life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00pm, from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with memories shared by family and friends. Interment will follow in Springville Cemetery in Craley. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00pm.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019