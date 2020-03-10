|
|
Jesse J. Wright
York - Jesse J. Wright, 68, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Pancreatic Neuroendocrine cancer. He was the loving husband of MiLana (Frey) Wright and they celebrated 44 years of marriage last year. Born in York, he was the son of the late Alice (Mellinger) Wright and the late Donald Wright. A graduate of York VoTech, Jesse was employed at Mack Trucks Remanufacturing Center of Middletown, PA, for 37 years, retiring in 2013. He enjoyed classic cars -especially his Corvairs - and was an avid 8-Track tape collector. He had a mechanical mind and got much enjoyment from fixing most anything. Jesse was a faithful member of Emmanuel UCC of Freysville, was a Sunday School teacher, and was an active member on many church committees. He was a member of the Central PA Corvair Club for 44 years. Jesse was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Selena Young and her husband, Joshua of York; two grandchildren, Nash and Maize Young; two siblings, Donna Smith and her husband, Lloyd, and Bonnie Mitzel and her husband, Roy, all of Virginia.
There will be a visitation on Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at Emmanuel UCC, 1625 Windsor Road, Red Lion, PA 17356, with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Interment is private and at the convenience of his family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Jesse's memory to: Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402 or to Carcinoid Cancer Foundation at www.carcinoid.org. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020