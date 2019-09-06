|
Jesse Miller
York - Jesse Laverne Miller, age 57, passed away suddenly at home on September 3, 2019, one day short of his 58th birthday.
Jesse was born in York, PA on September 4, 1961. He was the son of the late Edman D. Miller and Grace E. Musselman Miller. He graduated from York County Vo-Tech School in 1980. He worked for Rabbit Transit in York for 39 years and was a member of Teamsters Local 776. He was also a member of Pleasant Hill Brethren Church. Jesse was a great artist and an avid collector of trains and buses. He also enjoyed traveling and bicycling on rail trails all over the United States with his family.
He is survived by his brother James E. Miller and wife Donna of Jacksonville Fl., his sister Cynthia E. Fitz of York PA., his nieces Sheri Fitz, Heidi Beaverson and husband Justin, and their children, Jenna, Griffin, and Jillian.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. It will be held at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Glen Miller officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his parents at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jackson Township. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019