Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Miller


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Miller Obituary
Jesse Miller

York - Jesse Laverne Miller, age 57, passed away suddenly at home on September 3, 2019, one day short of his 58th birthday.

Jesse was born in York, PA on September 4, 1961. He was the son of the late Edman D. Miller and Grace E. Musselman Miller. He graduated from York County Vo-Tech School in 1980. He worked for Rabbit Transit in York for 39 years and was a member of Teamsters Local 776. He was also a member of Pleasant Hill Brethren Church. Jesse was a great artist and an avid collector of trains and buses. He also enjoyed traveling and bicycling on rail trails all over the United States with his family.

He is survived by his brother James E. Miller and wife Donna of Jacksonville Fl., his sister Cynthia E. Fitz of York PA., his nieces Sheri Fitz, Heidi Beaverson and husband Justin, and their children, Jenna, Griffin, and Jillian.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. It will be held at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Glen Miller officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his parents at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jackson Township. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now