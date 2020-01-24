|
|
Jessica Godden
Lancaster - Jessica E. Godden, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2020.
Jessica was born in York on May 9, 1989 and graduated from Eastern York High School class of 2007. She was a homemaker and cherished her children and her family.
She is survived by her sons Aden Vogel and Layton Merrill; her Mother Dina J. (Wilkinson) White; her father Robert L. Godden; her sisters Tobi Kennedy and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Godden; her brothers Colyn and Cade Godden; her paternal grandmother Kay E. Swope and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Lois E. Wilkinson.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 with Donna Hoffman officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 5:00-6:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to "Not One More" notonemoreyorkpa.org
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020