Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
99 York Road
Jacobus, PA
View Map
Jacobus - Jessica Leader "Jeddy" Snider, age 89, of Jacobus, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Haven at Springwood. She was the wife of the late Richard G. Snider.

Born December 7, 1929 in York, a daughter of the late N.J. and Catherine (Morton) Leader, she was a graduate of William Penn High School. She was retired as the owner of Leader Interiors, and was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church where she served on the Alter Guild.

Mrs. Snider is survived by a son, J Richard Snider, and his wife Linette, of Jacobus; two daughters, Mindy C. Rohrbaugh, and her husband Dean, of Reston, Virginia, and Jolyn R. Kritzer, of Macon Georgia; three grandchildren, Devan Hammers, and his wife Jackie, Katie DeSarno, and her husband Billy, and Nathan Rohrbaugh, and his wife Andrea; and four great grandchildren, Meadow, Leo, Hunter, and Wyatt. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joye Leader Clark, and a brother, N. Jay Leader.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, with her Pastor, The Rev. Tina Minnich, officiating. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM Thursday at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Burial will be in Salem Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus PA 17407

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019
