Jessie Brown
Columbia - Jessie Brown, 72, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born in Columbia to the late Harold and Evelyn Gable, but was raised by her foster parents, Charles and Laura Smuck. Jessie was a lifetime resident of this area and worked for many years in the packing department at the John Wright Corporation. She was an avid book reader who loved visiting the library. Jessie also enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of Lancaster Church of God.
Jessie leaves behind her son, Gilbert Bice, companion of Shelley Duncan of Columbia; a sister, Phyliss, wife of Doug Miller of Hellam; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Bice and Donald Brown; two sisters, Letha Haas and Louise Keeney.
A Celebration of Jessie's Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until service time. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville, www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019