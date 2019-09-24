Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jessie C. Long Obituary
Jessie C. Long

Newberry Twp. - Jessie C. Long, age 68, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died at 5:10 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Susan K. (Glass) Long.

Born July 26, 1951 in York, a son of the late Harry M. and Jeannette M. (Mundy) Long, he was retired as a Supervisor for Voith Hydro. An avid Chicago Bears fan, and former semi-pro football player, he coached softball, Midget Football for the York Boys Club, and EYC Midget Football. He was a member of the Twelfth Ward Independent Democratic Club.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Long is survived by two daughters, Katie M. Bentzel, and her husband Derek, of Dover, and Melissa S. Miller, and her husband Nick, of York; two step daughters, Tana L. Markel of Mount Wolf and Stacy S. Frey of York; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; three brothers, Jennings W. Mundy, Harry M. Long, Jr., Harry A. Mundy, all of York; and a sister Sharon M. Knaub, also of York.

A viewing is scheduled for 6-8:00 PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
