1/1
Jessie M. Fix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie M. Fix

YORK - Jessie M. Fix, 101, of York passed away Wednesday, September 23rd at Country Meadows of York. She was the wife of Woodrow R. Fix who passed away in 2009.

She was born in Dover of the late Curtis and Mary Latshaw.

She was a lifelong homemaker and was an excellent cook. Her family looked forward to the generous dinners at her table.

Her other interests included many years of volunteering at York Hospital, making fudge for the York Hospital Fete, and playing bridge with her friends. She taught Sunday School at Shiloh United Church of Christ and provided the flowers from her garden for the church altar. Later she started her own silk flower arrangement business.

After living in Hepplewhite Estates for 37 years, she and Woodie moved into Country Meadows where they lived out the rest of their lives. While there she participated in the Wii traveling bowling team, played cards, and her favorite - happy hour.

She is survived by three children, Joleen Baile, Patricia Mellott, and Douglas Fix, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. She also leaves to cherish in her memory a dear niece, Donna Snyder.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to contribute to Lifesong Hospice, 3880 Tec Port Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17111, Suite 2.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved