Jessie M. FixYORK - Jessie M. Fix, 101, of York passed away Wednesday, September 23rd at Country Meadows of York. She was the wife of Woodrow R. Fix who passed away in 2009.She was born in Dover of the late Curtis and Mary Latshaw.She was a lifelong homemaker and was an excellent cook. Her family looked forward to the generous dinners at her table.Her other interests included many years of volunteering at York Hospital, making fudge for the York Hospital Fete, and playing bridge with her friends. She taught Sunday School at Shiloh United Church of Christ and provided the flowers from her garden for the church altar. Later she started her own silk flower arrangement business.After living in Hepplewhite Estates for 37 years, she and Woodie moved into Country Meadows where they lived out the rest of their lives. While there she participated in the Wii traveling bowling team, played cards, and her favorite - happy hour.She is survived by three children, Joleen Baile, Patricia Mellott, and Douglas Fix, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. She also leaves to cherish in her memory a dear niece, Donna Snyder.All services will be private at the convenience of the family.Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to contribute to Lifesong Hospice, 3880 Tec Port Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17111, Suite 2.