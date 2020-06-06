Jill Lyman
Jill Lyman

Brogue - Jill Anne (Struble) Lyman, 51, of Chanceford Township, passed away from this earth into the glories of Heaven on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Scott Frederic Lyman. The couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on October 24, 2019.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 48 Muddy Creek Forks Rd. in Brogue. Her pastor, Chris P. Starr will be officiating at the service. The service can be viewed on the funeral homes Facebook page. Family viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jill was born in Pompton Plains, NJ on February 2, 1969, the daughter of David James Struble, Sr., and his wife Fran of Riverdale, NJ and the late Susan Margaret (Holshoe) Struble. She had the pleasure of homeschooling her children and she and her husband also ran a travel agency from their home.

Jill was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and Masters Club, taught in the home school co-op teacher, helped with the nursery, sang in the choir, and sang special music often with her children. She was a 1987 graduate of Kinnelon High School in New Jersey where she played on their basketball team. Jill continued playing basketball throughout college and became the sixth leading all-time scorer for William Patterson College in Wayne, NJ. She graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She assisted her husband with the Lions Club in Lancaster, and enjoyed helping with the family mail-order tree nursery.

Jill leaves behind the following: her husband, Scott Lyman; two daughters, Alyssa Sue Lyman and her fiancé Max Stout, and Julia Rose Lyman; two sons, James Frederic Lyman and Samuel Scott Lyman; her father, David Struble Sr. and his wife Fran Struble; two brothers and a sister, David Struble, Jr. and his wife Gina, Gary Struble and his wife Pam, Linda Kuiken and her husband Vernon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 48 Muddy Creek Forks Rd., Brogue, PA 17309. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
