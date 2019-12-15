Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Hake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill M. Hake


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jill M. Hake Obituary
Jill M. Hake

Wrightsville - Jill M. Hake, age 71, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Red Lion on June 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Nellie (Blouse) Shewell. Jill was the loving wife of 57 years of James W. Hake.

Jill was a loving homemaker, and also helped her husband Jim run Hake's Sporting Goods in Wrightsville. Earlier in life she was an active member and member of the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wrightsville and was a longtime member of the Wrightsville Baseball for Boys Ladies Auxiliary. Jill enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and listening to music. She loved to spend time with her family, especially with her granddaughter Justine.

In addition to her husband, Jill is survived by her daughter Janelle M. Shannon, and her husband John J. Shannon, Jr. of Wrightsville, her son Jess R. Hake, and his companion Sue Smith of Elizabethtown, and her beloved granddaughter Justine M. Snell, and her husband Dakota of Dallastown. She was preceded in death by her son James W. Hake, Jr., her sister Gail March, and her brother Dale Schroll.

A funeral service to celebrate Jill's life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00am.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -