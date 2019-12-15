|
|
Jill M. Hake
Wrightsville - Jill M. Hake, age 71, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Red Lion on June 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Nellie (Blouse) Shewell. Jill was the loving wife of 57 years of James W. Hake.
Jill was a loving homemaker, and also helped her husband Jim run Hake's Sporting Goods in Wrightsville. Earlier in life she was an active member and member of the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wrightsville and was a longtime member of the Wrightsville Baseball for Boys Ladies Auxiliary. Jill enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and listening to music. She loved to spend time with her family, especially with her granddaughter Justine.
In addition to her husband, Jill is survived by her daughter Janelle M. Shannon, and her husband John J. Shannon, Jr. of Wrightsville, her son Jess R. Hake, and his companion Sue Smith of Elizabethtown, and her beloved granddaughter Justine M. Snell, and her husband Dakota of Dallastown. She was preceded in death by her son James W. Hake, Jr., her sister Gail March, and her brother Dale Schroll.
A funeral service to celebrate Jill's life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019